Addendum to 'Our 'Savior' Came In The Form Of A Pig': Trump Smartest Animal In Barnyard

By ElizabethonCapeCod
Sat Jun 3, 2017 6:16 AM
Article Photo

Now that we have redirected $3 billion from the Paris 'soup line' of latte-sipping, computer-modelling pseudoscientists wasting time chasing CO2 rainbows--lucrative for them but NOT productive, let's MOVE ON to the most important campaign promise: Separation of the corrupted banking system wrongly supported by both parties in 1999.  This photo illustrates the proof.

Contact your Representatives and the White House as I have and let's demand the Reinstatement of Glass-Steagall, our gift from FDR, in preparation for the final voyage of the Transatlantic Titanic banking system that will make 2008 look like a skip in the park. Deutsche Bank alone is now sitting on over $40 trillion in unpayable derivatives schemes, and the BIG Wall Street Banks are twice their pre-crash size. It's simple math, and 'We The People' will pay again, not them...

Now is the time for Common Sense for the Common Good.

