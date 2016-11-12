2016 U.S. Election: Our 'Savior' came in the form of a 'Pig' !!

Remember these words years from now... Our 'Savior' came in the form of a 'Pig'. Too funny... I will never forget 2016. We are living an exciting time in History!

Fear not, it's really a matter of holding President Trump to task on his 2 Primary Promises and the reason for his Victory: First and foremost, Reinstatement of Glass-Steagall Banking Regulation to get the banking system back under control; and Second, an End to British-style Free Trade agreements and Rebuilding of the U.S. Physical Economy with a Return to National Sovereignty.

And a Permanent End to Perpetual War by joining the BRICS alliance and a Beginning to Lasting Peace though Worldwide Economic Development.