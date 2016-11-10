Battle for Executive Power: Truth Is Between the Lines

Message from an old friend, who was right 20 years ago, but no one would listen... [November 8, 2016 12 p.m.]

With only a few hours remaining before the Presidential election in the United States, the cover of the current Time Magazine captures the mood in the country about the election process: Hillary and Trump holding a sign reading "The End Is Near."

But all things are not equal in this election. Nearly everyone is trying to figure out who is the lesser of two evils, as the press harps on the "totally divided nation." Is the nation in fact divided? There is near unanimity in the hatred of Wall Street; the demand for reinstatement of Glass Steagall Banking Regulation to crush the "too-big-to-fail" speculative monsters on Wall Street; hatred of the perpetual wars we have fought under Bush and Obama; hatred of the open planning for a nuclear confrontation with Russia and China; hatred for the [free trade policy] disintegration of the US productive economy and the nation's infrastructure; hatred for the drug epidemic which has torn families apart and destroyed the lives of millions of Americans, even while Obama preaches drug legalization; and, most of all, hatred for the Obama administration. What is missing is a positive vision of what America can be, for itself and for the world.

It is this gap in people's vision which the correct policies can fill, to restore optimism to a demoralized nation. And there are signs across the country that this concept is awakening the American people to a great task, at a great moment in history. The majority of the American people want Glass Steagall Banking Regulation; the leaders of industry want access to credit, to produce and to create skilled labor jobs; the scientific leaders of the nation are prepared to restore American leadership in space, in fusion power development, and to teach a new generation of scientists.

This is the inspiration the nation needs to rise above the degenerate political leadership and degenerate culture which has descended upon the country, and to restore the Hamiltonian policies which truly made this nation great. We can, and must, restore that role today. With great leaders now running Russia and China, who are already building the rest of the world through win-win cooperation in science and development, the U.S. needs to join this new paradigm, and drive it forward, rather than threatening to blow it up!

Any effort to achieve this revolutionary shift in America must begin with the defeat of the policies of Barack Obama and his clone (or worse), Hillary Clinton. Even today, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced that 300,000 troops in Europe are to be placed on "high alert" to prepare for a war with Russia, while Hillary continues to rant that Russia and the KGB are threatening the western world, and are the cause of her potential loss in the presidential race. Even the Green candidate for President, Jill Stein, who opposes Trump on nearly everything, agrees with him that Hillary's announced plans for no-fly-zones in Syria "amounts to a declaration of war against Russia," and warned citizens that "in this election, we are not only deciding what kind of world we will have, but whether we will have a world or not going forward."

This is, of course, the result of a systemic and escalating takeover of U.S. government policy by London and Wall Street following the assassination of John Kennedy.

There will be no pause, no "honeymoon" for whoever gets elected today. We are heading into a big crisis - a very big crisis. The population is enraged at the collapse of the nation and will demand real solutions immediately. In principle at the very least, ending Obama's criminal warfare and implementing Glass Steagall Banking Regulation, cannot wait for the new government in January. The population is ready to act, and has a moral imperative as Americans, to act immediately...