Election Postscript... End of 'Progressive' Oligarchy?

Election Postscript... The new--and unacceptable, 'Utopian Society' so-called Progressive, Democratic Party of the 21stC--a virtual dictatorship under Narcissist Obama, created largely by the misguided Baby-boomer generation and the paradigm shift subsequent to the generation of WWII (superior in character, in my opinion), swallowed a tough pill on Tuesday night. Better sooner than later, I say... Now, rather than throwing out the baby with the bath water, let's preen the best we've learned from History and apply it to the Future, as the two critical policy initiatives stated in my recent posting represent. [See article under Time Magazine banner.]