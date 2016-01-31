Senator Bernie Sanders Only Candidate Talking 'Policies' Not Politics: The Concept Of Peace Through Economic Development

Bernie Sanders, U.S. Candidate for President

Sunday Morning News Reel... Go Bernie Sanders!, who is speaking loud and clear on his determination to reestablish the Middle Class through the Reinstatement of FDR's Glass-Steagall Banking Regulation, which provided a fair playing field and a stable Middle Class since 1933, until Clinton signed it out in 1999--a Democrat no less! Six banks now constitute 60% of our GNP. That's wrong and it's dangerous to our democracy. Look around you. It's a fact.

His second initiative on health care has nothing to do with Socialism. We are the only country that pays 3 times any other country in the world. We have unnecessary insurance companies that profit on a basic human right while driving administrative costs to a whooping 30% of the total cost! The cream on the cake is the corrupt multi-national pharmaceutical industry... Bernie's approach is common sense and already a proven winner in other leading democracies. Another fact.

Now we wait to see Bernie Sander's plan to rebuild a Productive U.S. Economy and Infrastructure, like our Water System, now the biggest threat to Humanity worldwide... History, again, holds the answer here...FDR did it, and JFK had today's plan on his desk in 1960: the North American Water and Power Alliance [U.S. Canada Mexico], featuring Nuclear Fusion, not fission, where we should now be investing all of our scientific intellectual capital and government grant funding for productive research. Millions of permanent high quality jobs will be created in every field of employment, the western U.S. will become an agricultural market basket, and the impact on local economies will be monumental, just as it was under FDR--even more so! Oh, and Mexicans will not be crossing the border since Mexico will equally benefit by solving the root of its historical problem.

NAWAPA will become the spear-head to a new Foreign Policy Initiative [versus War] featuring the concept of Peace Through Worldwide Economic Development, precisely how our visionary American leaders of the past made us great.

Let's see if Bernie agrees with linking U.S. Economic Development and U.S. Foreign Policy. FDR and JFK say I'm right...