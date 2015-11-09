Reply From Vermont To Hillary Clinton's Jobs Promise For Women, In Today's News

Good Morning from Vermont, Mrs. Clinton,

I am a dead-center Independent and life-long New Englander, who distinctly remembers your husband's policy platform before he entered office, at which point he reversed. I voted for him... Let's broaden the discussion to the 2 key issues before us that MUST be addressed for any real CHANGE to occur this time around... #1 Reinstatement of Glass-Steagall Banking Regulation as written and a Return to National Sovereignty, and #2 Cancellation of British inspired Free Trade Agreements and Rebuilding of a Productive Economy that actually produces something! You can't have jobs without a Real Economy--hasn't happened and won't happen. 'The Emperor has no clothes...' and in this case Obama thinks he's one too! I never voted for him, a 'creation' of our enemy, not our leader. And your own party knocked you out of that race as you well know--another story... Your Moratorium on Home Foreclosure idea had my vote! ...The so-called Special Relationship with the British Empire and its 'New World Order' in the 20th Century was a BIG mistake both parties have participated in to this point and need to correct. Time to return to the American System, which is a World Leader, not a British-style Free Trade Parasite. And that's why I am not voting for you, Mrs. Clinton...so far, however I know that you know what I am talking about. Either you or Bernie have to do an "FDR" to really make a difference. It can be done... Why not join forces the two of you, and correct your husband's 2 BIG mistakes? Power is in numbers!...and we must all remember that.