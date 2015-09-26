Pope Francis' 'Supermoon Total Eclipse 2015' Message to the United States of America...

What was very clear from the Pope's words we already know deep in our hearts and souls. It is that preserving the Sanctity of Life is Job One, the indisputable common goal for all Mankind at this and any time in History. We have God’s absolute guarantee of success, if we are willing to act, versus talk. And therein lies the challenge--what cuts out certain high points in History, like the Golden Renaissance, from the lower ones, such as we are experiencing again now subsequent to the Great Depression and further back the Dark Ages, times of pestilence, hunger and poverty. When we think and act great, we are great because we possess the synergism innate in God’s grace and support. This was the way of thinking of FDR and JFK—and earlier our Founding Fathers, for example, who had human lives in their hands at critical times, under God. Job One they understood and never waived from until their deaths. Great minds produce great leaders which we’ve seen, so we have no time to waste now. It’s all about how we think. The game plan was already written by the aforementioned et al; we have only to repeat it: morally, socially, politically and economically. It’s called the American System of Political Economy that’s been around circa 1776, but sadly put to pasture in recent history. It’s also a way of thinking that made us great, like wining the Revolutionary War way against the odds... Yoga, therapy and massage feel good to our senses, but now is our time to exercise the Soul, acting beyond our self interest for the broader common good, words that also resonate from the Preamble of our US Constitution. I, for one, believe this was precisely the Pope’s thoughts, as he repeatedly concluded stating, “God Bless America!!” As always I encourage your comments!