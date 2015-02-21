What Majority Americans Must Demand Now: 3 Step Plan To Restore U.S. National Sovereignty & A Productive Economy

Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, released a poll entitled "The American Dream". All Americans should "tune in" because Mr. Sanders is among the very few left in government who are truly fighting for the Middle Class. And this fight is NOT partisan so forget about party affiliation and political propaganda "labeling" for a change! As a True Dead-Center Independent, I took the poll and I offered the following as a Plan Of Action, which we do not get from our representatives, who fear and kowtow to the Financial Establishment:

"In order to reverse the current downward trend that Americans are increasingly recognizing as reality, as evidenced by your poll, Mr. Sanders, the following legislative ACTION must be taken with the commitment of both houses:

1. Reinstate Glass-Steagall Banking Regulation, AS WRITTEN, all 35 or so pages, and return to a more equitable and stable banking system as we had prior to Clinton, the Democrat who sold out the Middle Class. Throw out Frank-Dodd and the 3500 or so pages of loopholes and aggrandizements i.e. "Too Big To Fail", the phony "new deal" fabricated by "Wall Street Democrats" who have abandoned traditional party principles.

2. Dump British Free Trade as U.S. Economic Policy because it is tantamount to "global" slavery. It's immoral and inhuman. And it is. Period. The British have been pushing us into Free Trade since the cotton plantations of the 19th century! Again, we have Democrat Bill Clinton to thank for putting on the finishing touches of the [Republican] Bush Family "special relationship" with the British which ushered in the "New World Order", as proudly announced by Bush #1 in his inaugural address, if you recall.

3. End the current U.S. Economic Depression by immediately employing millions of Americans in permanent skilled labor jobs with spin-offs to all sectors, manufacturing paramount to rebuild a productive economy that produces something! This can be done in the same way it was done by FDR. Use the unique power of the US National Banking System to inject no-interest loans to the private sector to do what they do best: BUILD. Build what? What continues to be our biggest worldwide threat that causes wars? WATER. Launch a federal water project focused on irrigating the western US, the unfinished business of the 19th century, creating the biggest "market basket" in the world for agriculture, in turn fueling all supporting economic sectors. Such a project MUST include a nuclear power grid, in the manner laid out decades ago, in the early 60's under JFK, now known as the North American Water & Power Alliance [encompassing Canada and Mexico], which died with Kennedy, our last real leader eliminated by the collusion of the City of London and Wall St. financier oligarchy now flourishing and fully in control of governments worldwide.

Mr. Sanders, you are in a unique position to be the catalyst for these changes--your heart and mind are in the right place. And yet you are equally hamstrung because your majority constituency is so far left that you can not even utter the word "nuclear" or they will run from you! I often watch you tip-toe around this issue. Instead, why not launch a massive nation-wide program educating the U.S. population on the TRUTH about nuclear power, which IS our future, because it is the only means to supply massive energy to a burgeoning population. Windmill and solar "bandaids" are as inadequate in the long run as a power source as they are far too costly in a world where the poor have always been the vast majority.

And by the way, adding to the above, Number 4 would be a national health care system, in the model of Taiwan, that eliminates the real cost problem of health care: insurance companies centered in Wall St/City of London, by far the big beneficiaries of "Obama Care"...."